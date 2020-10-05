ONLINE: Bridging Hope

press release: Monday-Friday, October 5-9: A week-long online fundraiser to help Madison area older adults.

newbridgemadison.org/bridging-hope

facebook.com/NewBridgeMadison

Monday, October 5 Learn About NewBridge: Find out more information about our staff, our programs, and our services on our website and Facebook pages.

Tuesday, October 6 Corporate Match Day: Your donation will be match dollar for dollar throughout the day. Thank you to our Corporate Match

businesses: Research Products Corp.; Monona Bank; Capital Lakes; Gunderson Funeral Home; Kollath CPA’s

Wednesday, October 7 Live Stream Concert @ 6:00 pm: Check out Frank Martin Busch and the Names on Facebook Live. For more information on the band check out facebook.com/frankmartinbusch

Thursday, October 8 Artful Aging Silent Auction: Our Artful Aging program is a series of art classes designed for older adults to use their artistic tools, processes of communication, and social engagement through creativity. Our silent auction of 6 art pieces will kick off at 8:00 am on Monday, October 5, and end at 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, on 32auctions.com. The link will be posted on our website and Facebook pages. Art created and donated by: Shirley Raymakers, Mary Moran, Virginia Scholtz, Hannah Lee, Dana Schrieber

Friday, October 9 Drawing Prize Announcement @ 4:00 pm: We will be choosing our drawing prize winner on Facebook Live. The prize will be a variety of gift cards valued over $350. Anyone who donates $50 or more will be entered into the drawing.

Purchase a Bridging Hope T-shirt or NewBridge Face Mask on our website. Thank you to Gallagher Tent and Awning for being a t-shirt sponsor and to Willy St. Co-op for being a mask sponsor!

WAYS TO DONATE

• On our Website - newbridgemadison.org/bridging-hope

• Call Ruth at (608) 512-0000 Ext. 3012 for debit or credit

• Mail in a Check to NewBridge, 1625 Northport Dr. #125 Madison 53704

Thank you to our Event Sponsor – Wegner CPA’s