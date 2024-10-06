Bridging News Media and AANHPI Communities
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us to foster greater understanding between the AANHPI community and media. The event will include breakout sessions and interactive exercises with local journalists.
Guest speakers include Helen Zia and Michelle Li.
For more information, please contact gia@veryasianfoundation.org
