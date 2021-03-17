ONLINE: Bridging the Gap between Faith and Vocation

press release: Francis Su, former president of the Mathematical Association of America, relates how he integrates his Christian faith into his vocation as a mathematics professor and writer. (Su’s book, Mathematics for Human Flourishing, won the MAA’s 2021 Euler Book Prize.)

This event is made possible through the partnership of Anselm House (University of Minnesota) and Upper House (UW-Madison).

Francis Edward Su is the Benediktsson-Karwa Professor of Mathematics at Harvey Mudd College (Claremont, CA) and former president of the Mathematical Association of America. His research is in geometric combinatorics and applications to the social sciences, and he has co-authored numerous papers with undergraduates. He also has a passion for teaching and popularizing mathematics. From the Mathematical Association of America, he received the 2018 Halmos-Ford award for writing and the 2013 Haimo Award for distinguished teaching. His book Mathematics for Human Flourishing (Yale University Press) was published in January 2020 and is the winner of the Mathematics Association of America’s 2021 Euler Book Prize.