ONLINE: Bridging the Gap

press release: Community Supervision (Supervision, Probation, Parole, and GPD)

Thursday, July 23, at 12pm

We are extending our Virtual Lunch and Learn Series through the Summer, leading up to the full Virtual Conference in September. For July, we are exploring an often ignored topic, but an important one, especially in Wisconsin. We want to provide first-hand experience on how community supervision works and the issues surrounding this reentry process.

RSVP here.

Moderated by Anthony Cooper, VP of Reentry Services & Strategic Partnerships

Guest Panelists: Understanding Community Supervision (Supervision, Probation, Parole, and GPS)