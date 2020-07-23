ONLINE: Bridging the Gap

RSVP

press release: Community Supervision (Supervision, Probation, Parole, and GPD)

Thursday, July 23, at 12pm

We are extending our Virtual Lunch and Learn Series through the Summer, leading up to the full Virtual Conference in September. For July, we are exploring an often ignored topic, but an important one, especially in Wisconsin. We want to provide first-hand experience on how community supervision works and the issues surrounding this reentry process.

RSVP here.

Moderated by Anthony Cooper, VP of Reentry Services & Strategic Partnerships

Guest Panelists: Understanding Community Supervision (Supervision, Probation, Parole, and GPS)

  • Jerome Dillard: Statewide Director for EXPO (EX-Incarcerated People Organizing)
  • Aaron Hicks: Reentry Specialist and Man-Up Program Coordinator
  • Rick Badger: Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and a retired senior Federal Probation Officer

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism, Public Notices
608-257-2453
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Bridging the Gap - 2020-07-23 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Bridging the Gap - 2020-07-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Bridging the Gap - 2020-07-23 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Bridging the Gap - 2020-07-23 12:00:00 ical