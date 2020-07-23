ONLINE: Bridging the Gap
press release: Community Supervision (Supervision, Probation, Parole, and GPD)
Thursday, July 23, at 12pm
We are extending our Virtual Lunch and Learn Series through the Summer, leading up to the full Virtual Conference in September. For July, we are exploring an often ignored topic, but an important one, especially in Wisconsin. We want to provide first-hand experience on how community supervision works and the issues surrounding this reentry process.
Moderated by Anthony Cooper, VP of Reentry Services & Strategic Partnerships
Guest Panelists: Understanding Community Supervision (Supervision, Probation, Parole, and GPS)
- Jerome Dillard: Statewide Director for EXPO (EX-Incarcerated People Organizing)
- Aaron Hicks: Reentry Specialist and Man-Up Program Coordinator
- Rick Badger: Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and a retired senior Federal Probation Officer
