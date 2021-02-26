ONLINE: Bridging the Gap with Flutronix

press release: LunART Festival is thrilled to present the LunART Live Series! Join us every last Friday of the month, at noon, we have a featured guest in the the form of a short presentation followed by a Q&A. The sessions are available via the LunART website, Facebook, and YouTube page. 

Feb. 26: Tune in for the LunART LIVE session for an engaging and fascinating conversation with multi-faceted artist Allison Hoggins-Hull, a flutist, composer, producer, and a member of the trailblazing duo Flutronix, and learn more about more about her creative path.

Info

Lectures & Seminars
