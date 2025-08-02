Bright Side

media release: Written by Steve Martin, music and lyrics by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell

Presented by the Oregon Straw Hat Players; performed at the Oregon High School Performing Arts Center.

Bright Star is a heartfelt Broadway-meets-Bluegrass musical set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in 1945. Based on a true story, it centers on Alice Murphy, a successful literary editor, with flashbacks to 1923 and her rebellious and searingly painful experience as a teenager. It is a tale of greed, loss and finally redemption and joy. It opened on Broadway in 2016 and earned five Tony nominations, including best musical and best original score.

Directed by Sarah Karlen, fine arts director and theater director at Abundant Life Christian School and arts pastor at City Church.

Performances:

Saturday Aug. 2, 7:30 pm

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2 pm

Thursday, Aug. 7, 7:30 pm

Friday, Aug. 8, 7:30 pm

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2 pm

Saturday, Aug. 9, 7:30 pm

Tickets and information, oshponline.org