brightviolet, Neens, Bongo Frontier, DJ Kainalu

press release: 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆

Featuring - brightviolet, Kainalu (DJ Set), Neens, Bongo Frontier

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗿𝗼𝗽-𝗢𝗳𝗳 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝟱𝗣𝗠

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗿𝗼𝗽-𝗢𝗳𝗳 𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝟭𝟬𝗣𝗠

𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝟱𝗣𝗠 - 𝟳𝗣𝗠

𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬 𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘: We encourage donations at the door. All clothing/proceeds will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul.

7:00- 7:45 PM - Bongo Frontier

8:00- 8:50 PM - Kainalu (DJ Set)

9:00- 9:20 PM - Neens

9:30 - 10:30 PM - brightviolet

𝗞𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘂 (𝗗𝗝 𝗦𝗲𝘁)

Kainalu is the psychedelic/funk recording project of multi-instrumentalist, Trent Prall. Kainalu's music draws from psych rock, dance, and tropical environments to form a genre dubbed "Hawaii-fi" in celebration of Trent's Hawaiian roots.

𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘀

Experimental pop

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗼 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗿

Bonafied vibe riderz who have been launching sci-tastic aural event horizons since Halle’s comet slightly underwhelmed all those 1985s ago.

Instagram: @bongofrontier

𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘁

Wisconsin-based production duo brightviolet, real names Sam and Ryan, met in college in a music production club and have been working hard honing their craft for nearly four years. Their music is always some unique blend of different styles and genres which makes it different and undefinable. Right now, brightviolet is working to perfect a live performance, creating tons of new unreleased music including collaborations with local artists.