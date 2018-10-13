Brijetta Hall Waller & Megan Monday

press release: Love Wisconsin, in partnership with the Madison Public Library Foundation and the Wisconsin Historical Museum, announce the launch of their book “Love Wisconsin: Stories From The Place We Call Home” on Saturday, October 13, 1:30 pm

Where: Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N Carroll St. Madison, WI 53703

Cost: Free

Brijetta Hall Waller and Megan Monday present Love Wisconsin: Stories From The Place We Call Home. The book is a collection of intimate, first-person narratives from diverse voices across the state of Wisconsin. This hardcover, 176-page, full-color coffee table book pairs beautiful portrait photography with the words of over 80 real-life storytellers. Read one by one, the stories inspire and entertain. Taken as a whole, the voices weave together into a bigger conversation—about what it means to be a Wisconsinite, about what it means to live in community, and about how we can and must connect with each other.

Love Wisconsin: Stories From The Place We Call Home, is the latest offering from Love Wisconsin, a digital storytelling project all about the people of Wisconsin. Launched online in 2015 by artist-producers and co-founders Brijetta Hall Waller and Megan Monday, Love Wisconsin captured attention by telling first-person, real-life stories on social media. Similar to the popular online storytelling project Humans of New York (but with a Midwest focus and longer-form storytelling), Love Wisconsin uses images, written stories, and video to introduce Wisconsinites to each other, one story at a time. Love Wisconsin now works both online and offline, always using stories to connect individuals to each other.

To learn more about the event and the project, you can visit www.lovewi.com, https://www. wisconsinbookfestival.org/ events/love-wisconsin or find it on social at facebook.com/lovewiproject, Instagram @lovewiproject, or Twitter @lovewi.