ONLINE: Bring the Outdoors In: Nature Storytelling for Community Building

press release: Join the Nelson Institute for a unique virtual storytelling experience that will showcase the diverse, but essential role nature plays in everyone’s life.

Led by Nelson Institute partnership liaison and freelance journalist James Edward Mills and UW–Madison Department of English associate lecturer and Nelson Institute Center for Culture, History, and Environment (CHE) affiliate Noreen McAuliffe, these storytelling workshops will help participants to develop a narrative that highlights the ways each individual has connected to the natural world during the past year. Participants will practice descriptive and narrative writing skills that can be used to build a memoir, an essay, or a script for a video that will help to identify the places and experiences that are cherished within our community.

This workshop is open to everyone and will be a safe space to share a broad range of experiences with the outdoors. Participants will be able to work through online, on-demand sessions at their own pace. These lessons will be followed by a live Zoom workshop session that will be offered twice in February. Participants need attend only one of the sessions. Those interested in sharing their stories more widely outside the session will have an opportunity to submit stories for consideration for an upcoming social media storytelling day hosted by the Nelson Institute on its social media platforms.