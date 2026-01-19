× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography A close-up of Megan Diaz. Megan Diaz

media release: Got a baby? Haven’t seen a date night since the second trimester?

Come to a stand-up comedy show made for exhausted grown-ups—where your baby is not only allowed, but basically the guest of honor.

The BYOB Comedy Hour is coming to the Madison Children’s Museum on February 21, featuring a lineup of comedians who are all either parents themselves or people who work with children (teachers, librarians, childcare pros…the folks who know the chaos firsthand).

BYOB = Bring Your Own Baby (boobs, bottles, and buggies welcome—yes, we have stroller parking).

Laugh at real adult jokes instead of silently screaming into a burp cloth. Bring the baby—they don’t understand the dirty jokes anyway.

Tickets: $20 — available online at www.cheshirecatcomedy.com

Babies: FREE (recommended for babies under 18 months due to adult language)

Alcoholic and NA beverages available at the venue!

With performances by Sasha Rosser, Megan Diaz, Peggy Hurley, and Charlie Kojis.

Saturday, February 21 | 5PM doors | 5:30pm show

Madison Children's Museum | 100 N Hamilton St, Madison

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.