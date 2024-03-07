media release: Looking for a relaxing way to flex your creative muscles and connect with a creative community? Come to BYOC (Bring Your Own Canvas) at Communication! BYOC is a sober paint night where artists meet up to share space, company, and materials, while working on their own projects. Communication will supply acrylic paint, brushes, and a touch of inspiration, free of charge; all you need is to bring a surface to paint on!

(A limited supply of canvases are available in exchange for a small donation.) We are hoping to make this a once a month event, please attend to learn more!

This evening’s host: Jayce Thoyre (they/them) is an artist based in the Madison area with 20+ years working with oil and acrylic paint, with work ranging from realistic portraiture and landscapes to the surreal and abstract.