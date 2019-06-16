Bring your Pop to Pop's Knoll
Donald County Park, Mount Horeb 1945 State Highway 92, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
press release: Annual 'Bring your Pop to Pop's Knoll' Father's Day picnic, Sunday, June 16, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. Join us at Pop's Knoll picnic area in Donald County Park. Bring a picnic lunch or grill out. Hot dogs and root beer floats available for purchase. Entertainment includes bluegrass music, horse painting and fun activities for all ages. For more information visit www.donaldpark.org or email contact@donaldpark.org.
Donald County Park, Mount Horeb 1945 State Highway 92, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
