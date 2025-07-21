media release: Starting July 21, Bringing Akris Stories to Life will be on view in the Ruth Davis Design Gallery window. This semester-long consulting project between Akris and the Kohl’s Center for Retailing brought together Textile & Fashion Design students and Consumer Behavior & Marketplace Studies to explore the iconic Akris brand. Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Akris is a global, luxury fashion house known for its fine materials and craftsmanship. With a prompt for students focused on new engagement through their iconic handbags, the Human Ecology team of students created a presentation and plan based on market research and textile design.

The window display, created in partnership with the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture, includes pieces and materials from Akris, shares the student project, and highlights the strengths of the Akris brand through craftsmanship, heritage, and dedication to empowering women