Brittany Bindrim, Panic Priest, Spy the Night

media release: Brittany Bindrim presents material from her debut album, with support from Chicago's Panic Priest and Madison's own Spy the Night!

7 PM doors, 8 PM show, $12/$15, 21+

Electronic pop artist + composer Brittany Bindrim will be releasing her long-awaited debut album Velella Velella on March 8, 2024 on Metropolis Records. Already known for her catchy melodies and powerhouse vocal performances in her band I:Scintilla, she ventures off into foreign sonic terrains as a solo artist with hard-hitting, edgy tracks featuring punishing beats and harsh synthesizers. From moody, ethereal ballads to gritty dance bangers, Velella Velella showcases both the versatility and evolution of her work. This new chapter of Brittany's career takes her into experimental territories with producer Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, Eagles of Death Metal, Poppy). Channeling transformation, sociopolitical climates, and expeditions to understand the darker side of human nature, her vulnerable and unapologetic lyrics showcase themes of self-discovery, empathy, apathy, disillusionment, and growth.

Death. Sex. Doomed Romance. These three simple phrases define the sound and thematic presence of Panic Priest. The musical project of singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jack Armondo (of dark pop outfit My Gold Mask), Panic Priest is centered around Armondos deep, crooning vocals while weaving together dreamy guitars and synths. Panic Priests long awaited sophomore effort Second Seduction is a significant sonic expansion on the projects signature sound (which was first unveiled by way of the debut self-titled offering in 2018). A cathartic account of Armondos real life experiences, stemming from personal heartbreak, life as a non-monogamous individual and even current political anxieties, be prepared to once again be tempted and lured into the world of Panic Priest.

Spy the Night is a darkwave project from Madison, WI, celebrating the dark and singing to the moon.

Ticket sales are non-refundable.