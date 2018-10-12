Britteney Black Rose Kapri

Google Calendar - Britteney Black Rose Kapri - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Britteney Black Rose Kapri - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Britteney Black Rose Kapri - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Britteney Black Rose Kapri - 2018-10-12 18:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Black Queer Hoe is a refreshing, unapologetic look at the line between sexual freedom and sexual exploitation. Women’s sexuality is often used as a weapon against them. In this powerful debut, Britteney Black Rose Kapri lends her unmistakable voice to fraught questions of identity, sexuality, reclamation, and power, in a world that refuses Black Queer women permission to define their own lives and boundaries.

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-229-2081
Google Calendar - Britteney Black Rose Kapri - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Britteney Black Rose Kapri - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Britteney Black Rose Kapri - 2018-10-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Britteney Black Rose Kapri - 2018-10-12 18:00:00