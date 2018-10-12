Britteney Black Rose Kapri
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Black Queer Hoe is a refreshing, unapologetic look at the line between sexual freedom and sexual exploitation. Women’s sexuality is often used as a weapon against them. In this powerful debut, Britteney Black Rose Kapri lends her unmistakable voice to fraught questions of identity, sexuality, reclamation, and power, in a world that refuses Black Queer women permission to define their own lives and boundaries.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival