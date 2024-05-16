× Expand Jonathan Schroerlucke Cast members of "Broadcast Snooze, or Norskies Like to Watch (Nordmenn Liker Å Se)." Cast members of "Broadcast Snooze, or Norskies Like to Watch (Nordmenn Liker Å Se)," Stoughton Village Players, 2024.

7 & 8:30 pm on 5/16-17 and 2:30, 4 & 7 pm, 5/18, SVP Theater. $20.

media release: Stoughton Village Players presents its annual original comedy show, “Broadcast Snooze, or Norskies Like to Watch (Nordmenn Liker Å Se)” at Stoughton’s “Syttende Mai Festival.”

Ole and Lena have their hands full this year as a big shot entertainment mogul schemes to acquire Stoughton's local TV station WSTO. Lena (Arlene Minor) knows she has to stop them, but how? She and Rugna (Annie Somerfeld) get to work on cultivating a series of shows they think will save the station... Watch what happens when a band of Norwegians try their hands at a true crime show, "Kids say the Darndest Things," "Just Ask Ole" about your home renovations and more.

Family-friendly, there are seven performances over Syttende Mai Festival weekend, starting Thursday, May 16. Tickets ($20) available for general admission seating at stoughtonvillageplayers.org. All performances will take place in the Stoughton Village Players Theater at 255 E. Main St. Directed by Tony Hill. Produced by Rebecca Haglund. Written by Tony Hill, Dan Prueher, Jeff Horton, Gary Smithback, and Jonathan Schroerlucke.

Featuring: Merlin Luschen, Arlene Minor, Jon Conour, John Hagemann, Anne Somerfeld, Georgian Pentel-Nicholson, Raven Jensen, Chloe Conour, Miles Heritsch, Kim Jensen, Daphne Conour, Faith Schuck, Kim Jensen, Hunter Markle, Dave Conour, Madeline Olson, Joanna Winslow, Katie Martinson, Natalie Winslow, Amber Daniels, Aurora Murphy, Bo Collins, Gary Smithback, Paul Shableski, Jennifer Heritsch, Alex Murphy, Scout Masters, Maya Winslow, June Wood, Sydney Laxton and the Stoughton Youth Players.