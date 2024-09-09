media release: Join us for a night of FUNdraising for the American Players Theatre ALFE (Actors Looking for Future Employment) group! Come early for a silent auction including local goods, APT related experiences, and special surprises. At 8:00, join us in the cabaret for the Spring Green premiere of The Broad’s Way - a celebration of musical theatre featuring drag artists and live singers, including members of APT’s core company and hosted by Regina Thorne-DuBois.

Suggested donation of $10 at the door, please bring cash for the performers. Silent auction winners will be announced at the end of the night.