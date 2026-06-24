The Broad's Way
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: ALFE Fundraiser with The Broad's Way featuring Regina Thorne-Dubois, Monday, July 13 at 7:30pm
Monday July 13 at 7:30pm.
join us for this special fundraising Performance ofTHE BROAD’S WAY - a celebration of musical theater featuring drag artists and live singers, including members of APT’s core company and hosted by Regina Thorne-DuBois. and including a variety of special guests and additional fundraising fun with tarot readings, portrait drawing, and more.