media release: ALFE Fundraiser with The Broad's Way featuring Regina Thorne-Dubois, Monday, July 13 at 7:30pm

Monday July 13 at 7:30pm.

join us for this special fundraising Performance ofTHE BROAD’S WAY - a celebration of musical theater featuring drag artists and live singers, including members of APT’s core company and hosted by Regina Thorne-DuBois. and including a variety of special guests and additional fundraising fun with tarot readings, portrait drawing, and more.

Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door.