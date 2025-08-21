media release: $30/Adults, $10/Students (ages 4-18)

at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

Sauk Prairie alumni Lindsey Giese and Matt Brennan return to the River Arts Center stage for another unforgettable Broadway Quartet concert. Backed by an incredible live band and joined by some of their talented friends, this exclusive performance will take you on a journey through Broadway’s most beloved hits, from timeless classics to hidden gems. Experience the magic of musical theater with an evening filled with music, energy, and unforgettable moments!

Lindsey Giese

Lindsey holds dual bachelor of fine arts degrees in music Theater and arts administration from Viterbo University. She spent four years as a lead singer aboard Holland America and Celebrity Cruises, performing for audiences around the world before returning home to serve as executive director of River Arts Inc. until 2023. Her recent stage credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Narrator), The Last Five Years (Cathy), Into the Woods (Cinderella), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive) with the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild. Additionally, Lindsey toured for six years with The Dang-Its in their revue show, Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks. She currently works as the director of philanthropy for UnityPoint Health – Meriter Foundation.

Matt Brennan

Matt is a graduate of Drake University, where he studied music education and vocal performance. After earning his degree, he returned to Wisconsin to begin his teaching career, serving as choral music director at Sauk Prairie Middle School before transitioning to Sauk Prairie High School in 2012. At the high school, Matt oversees four choral ensembles, directs the annual 9th Street Revue, leads the Executive Session and YTBN groups, and serves as musical director for various productions, including the beloved annual Madrigal Dinner. His recent performance credits include The Last Five Years (Jamie), Into the Woods (Baker), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Barfee) with the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild. He was also a longtime member of the local band The Jacks, performing with them from 2016 to 2024.