Broadway Rave DJs

media release: Oh Madison, have you done your vocal warmups yet?

Calling all Musical Theatre nerds, drama geeks, actors, actresses, theatre lovers, and more! Welcome to Broadway Rave, a Broadway Dance Party celebrating the best in show-tunes and musical theatre. Come sing along to all of your favorite Broadway hits while dressed up as your favorite character. We’ll have surprise guests from some of your favorite Broadway stars! Live out your Broadway fantasies at Broadway Rave — the most POPULAR Broadway Dance party around.

Don’t be Wicked, meet us on the dance floor at Garver Feed Mill on March 21, 2026!