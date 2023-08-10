Broadway Station Open House

media release: At this event, you'll have the opportunity to network with fellow business professionals, get free swag bags, participate in raffle bingo and trivia, eat great food, drink mocktails and beer, and have lots of fun.

We'll have 30 swag bags for attendees, so make sure to show up early!

Our swag bags contain 2﻿ day passes to Uplevel Coworking (VALUE: $50), and a coupon for 2﻿ hours of recording time in the Podcast Recording Studio @ Uplevel Coworking (VALUE: $60) among other fun goodies!

We also have a number of raffle items for winners of trivia and raffle bingo, including:

1-month private office membership @ Uplevel Coworking (VALUE: $395)

Custom teeth whitening, courtesy of Great Day Dental (VALUE: $200)

60-minute massage, courtesy of Knots Untied (VALUE: $135)

1-year membership with MESBA (VALUE: $175)

W﻿ine & cheese basket, courtesy of Starion Bank (VALUE: $150): Wine, 2 long-stem wine glasses, a Wisconsin-shaped cutting board, and local artisan cheese

4:00 PM Event Begins

4:30 PM Tour of Uplevel Coworking: Our coworking space is great for remote workers, solopreneurs, and other business owners. Tour our space and see how a coworking space could benefit you.

5:00 PM Tour of Great Day Dental: At Great Day Dental, we'll get to see their shiny new space and learn what their team does to create a safer, welcoming dental environment.

5:30 PM Tour of Starion Bank: Starion Bank will give a tour of their space... as well as other free goodies and an opportunity to get a hole-in-one on their putting green.

6:00 PM Video Tours & Hellos: Some of our tenants aren't doing tours, but they still wanted to say hello. We'll be playing their videos and sharing about them in our conference room. Join us for this fun opportunity!

6:15 PM Trivia: Do you love trivia? So do we! By participating in the event, you'll have the opportunity to learn the answers to the questions we're asking. The winner of trivia will get to get their pick of prizes.

6:30 PM Raffle Bingo: Submit your filled out bingo cards and get your raffle tickets by 6:30pm. We'll draw our winners for our prizes (including a 1-month private office AND a 1-year membership with MESBA) around 6:45pm.

7:00 PM Event Ends