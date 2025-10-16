media release: Join Us for Broadway Trivia Night and support Capital City Theatre!

Get ready for a night of show tunes, sharp minds, and sensational fun! Join us for Capital City Theatre’s Broadway Trivia Night on Thursday, October 16 at 7:00 PM. Put together your team of four and show off your Broadway knowledge.

Join us for a fast-paced, laughter-filled evening of:

Broadway-themed trivia rounds

Live entertainment between rounds

A 50/50 raffle

Fun prizes for the top teams

And best of all – supporting Capital City Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Season

Tables of 4: $160

Student Tables: $100 (Student ID required at check-in)