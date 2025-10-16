Broadway Trivia Night
The Core, Middleton 6120 University Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Join Us for Broadway Trivia Night and support Capital City Theatre!
Get ready for a night of show tunes, sharp minds, and sensational fun! Join us for Capital City Theatre’s Broadway Trivia Night on Thursday, October 16 at 7:00 PM. Put together your team of four and show off your Broadway knowledge.
Join us for a fast-paced, laughter-filled evening of:
- Broadway-themed trivia rounds
- Live entertainment between rounds
- A 50/50 raffle
- Fun prizes for the top teams
- And best of all – supporting Capital City Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Season
Tables of 4: $160
Student Tables: $100 (Student ID required at check-in)
