The Core, Middleton 6120 University Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Join Us for Broadway Trivia Night and support Capital City Theatre!

Get ready for a night of show tunes, sharp minds, and sensational fun! Join us for Capital City Theatre’s Broadway Trivia Night on Thursday, October 16 at 7:00 PM. Put together your team of four and show off your Broadway knowledge.

Join us for a fast-paced, laughter-filled evening of:

  • Broadway-themed trivia rounds
  • Live entertainment between rounds
  • A 50/50 raffle
  • Fun prizes for the top teams
  • And best of all – supporting Capital City Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Season

Tables of 4: $160

Student Tables: $100 (Student ID required at check-in)

