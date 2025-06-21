The Broken Boards, The Arkoffs
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Mike McGettigan
The Broken Boards playing on a boat.
The Broken Boards
media release: The Broken Boards a a guitar based Surf/Instrumental trio who perform high energy originals and covers.
The Arkoffs have been a part of the plumbing of the Madison music scene for decades, emerging from the lower depths periodically to shower local audiences with their particular brand of effluence.
$10 Cover
Music