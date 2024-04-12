media release: Frode Gjerstad, Isach Skeidsvoll and Ole Mofjell - three uncompromising musicians from two generations. For over 50 years, Frode Gjerstad has been one of the most important musicians for Norwegian free jazz and free improvised music. Groups such as Detail with John Stevens and Johnny Dyani and later, his own Frode Gjerstad trio have left their mark on the world scene for avant-garde jazz. He is also known for his work with musicians such as Peter Brötzmann, Hamid Drake, William Parker and Borah Bergman, to name a few. In the free improvising unit Broken Compass, Gjerstad is joined by drummer Ole Mofjell and piano player Isach Skeidsvoll, two exciting voices from the newer wave of Norwegian free improv. The Bergen-based pianist Isach Skeidsvoll has made his mark in several constellations in recent years, such as with the quartet Sun & Steel with Paal Nilssen-Love and in duo with Gjerstad, captured on the album "Twenty Fingers" (2021). In the last decade, Ole Mofjell has established himself as one of the most powerful drummers in Norway, known from hard-hitting bands such as Brut Force and The Big Yes. He is currently active in, among others, Signe Emmeluth's Amoeba and Hedvig Mollestad's Weejuns.

Broken Compass plays adventurous, free searching music with great dynamic range. They can in one moment express quiet restlessness, and in the next conjure up explosions of pure energy, always with the goal of challenge each other and the listener. Their first record, “Broken Compass” has just been released.