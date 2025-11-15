media release: The Brokes are a note-for-note tribute to the Strokes formed in 2022 by five mainstays of the Toronto music world. After what was to be a one-off Halloween show, demand for more was made clear and has only grown with a perfect track record of sell-out Toronto performances. With a deep repertoire of songs off of every major release, The Brokes weave through the timeless classics and fan favorite deep cuts of The Strokes catalogue with precision, poise, and unbridled energy.

Every Brokes show is a party and celebration of not just the most iconic rock ‘n’ roll band of the 21st century, but of an era. The Brokes are the next best thing to the real thing; with every crack of the voice, wardrobe choice, and signature guitar tone, this Toronto-based fivesome brings you the subtleties and essence of NYC’s finest. The Brokes carry the title of Canada's Premier Tribute to The Strokes with the awareness of responsibility that comes with a moniker of such heft; attention to detail and a relentless drive to attain perfection is their biggest asset.

Too broke to Stroke? Try the next best thing to the real thing.

Try... The Brokes.