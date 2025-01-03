Bronco, The Kilroys, Sapsucker

media release: BRONCO is a folk/alt-rock quartet from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their influences range from contemporary folk outfits, such as Wilco and Big Thief, to heavier and more experimental groups like Nine Inch Nails and Type O Negative. BRONCO’s current lineup consists of Ollie (he/they) on drums, Gage (they/them) on bass, and Adrien (they/them) and Slater (they/them) sharing lead guitar duties. Together, their music balances Americana sensibilities with the grit and emotion of hard rock. BRONCO is currently working on its debut album, and are eagerly anticipating its release within the next year.

BRONCO -> https://www.instagram.com/bronco_mke/

The Kilroys are an all-nonsense garage punk band from Madison, WI. In 2021 their previous respective projects dried up and they found themselves living in a house together, upon which they conceded that they were now a band.

The Kilroys -> https://www.instagram.com/kilroysarediabolical/

Sapsucker is a sterling example of what you get when you mix four musical miscreants in the Madison area with enough horsepower and alt rock energy to shake the firmaments of any venue. The band consists of JJ Brandon, Danica E, Harrison Paek and Max Beardsley. Together…they are Sapsucker.