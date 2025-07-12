Bronze Nazareth, TheRealTaco, Rack The Ripper, Jamo

media release: Bronze Nazareth is a Detroit-based hip-hop producer and rapper affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan and its extended family, particularly the Wu-Tang affiliate group The Wisemen. Known for his gritty, soulful production style and sharp lyricism, Bronze first gained major attention through his work with RZA, eventually signing to RZA’s Think Differently Music label.

This show is presented by Nostalgic Vibes and Down2Hearse, with support from TheRealTaco, Rack The Ripper, and Jamo. Advance tickets are $15, cover charge at the door is $17.