× Expand Luke Rogers The four members of The Brook and the Bluff. The Brook and the Bluff

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media release: Nashville-based indie/rock group The Brook & The Bluff have announced a new run of US tour dates this fall. Kicking off at the top of October, it’ll include stops in Alabama, Knoxville, Savannah, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis, New Orleans, and Florida among many others.

The Brook & The Bluff released their critically acclaimed new album Werewolf earlier this year through Dualtone Records and produced by Micah Tawlks (Hayley Williams, Mat Kearney). Heavily inspired by the band's blistering live show, Werewolf is a transformative record that finds the road warriors turning up their amplifiers, speeding up their tempos, and enriching their four-part harmonies. The result is both energizing and electrifying — a record shaped by the sharp songwriting and stacked vocal arrangements that have always been hallmarks of the band's catalog, but shot through with the supercharged sonics of their live show. Fueled by rediscovery, amplification, and a decade's worth of brotherhood, Werewolf is the sound of a rock & roll band reinvigorated.

CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR WEREWOLF:

"infectious blend of indie-folk, soul and rock." - Relix

“Howling harmony and Southern soul power…shaggy, snarling, and subdued, all at once. Leaning into the freewheeling essence of their classic-rock heroes, mellow sing-alongs join warm distortion, and a whiff of hazy barroom pop.”- Nashville Lifestyles

“soul-inflected, harmony-rich folk/rock.” - MAGNET

“Fun, radiant, and irresistibly spirited” - Atwood Magazine

“The Brook & The Bluff are back, and they clearly intend to be heard...Although rock has always been part of their DNA, this time they’ve thrown diesel on the fire." - Americana Highways

"One of their most compelling records to date…It’s louder, bolder, and built for bigger rooms — yet still grounded in the harmonies that got them here." - Glide

"[Their] most rock-forward, high-voltage work yet. Through buoyant four-part harmonies and bright melodies, the band captures shadowy times." - The Tennessean

“Werewolf leans into a rawer, more guitar-driven sound, capturing the restless energy of a band rediscovering who they are and what they want to say next.” - Melodic Magazine

“the idea that Werewolf is the crown jewel is an easy sell.” - The Big Takeover

“The live show has always been their home, and the new record proves it.” - Analogue