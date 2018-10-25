press release: Room is thrilled to welcome Brooke Barker, author of Sad Animal Babies!

Baby animals don’t play with toys. They don’t have favorite colors. And they don’t learn songs unless it's for self-defense. In this beautifully illustrated compendium of sweet and sad facts, Brooke Barker takes us into the world of baby animals and shows us just how complicated and adorable their fight for survival can be, from the moose who try to mate with cars, to the single parrots who talk to blenders and the newborn elephants who can’t control their trunks. If you already think you’d like to hug a baby animal, Sad Animal Babies will make you realize just how much they need it.

Brooke Barker is a writer and illustrator who grew up outside of Minneapolis. Her first book, Sad Animal Facts, is a New York Times and Los Angeles Times best-seller, and has been published in countless languages if you can't count higher than seven. Her work has been published in The Guardian, Lenny Letter and The New York Times. She currently lives in Amsterdam.