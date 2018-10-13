Brooklyn Area Historical Society Open House

press release: Saturday, Oct, 13, 1-4 pm, Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave.

PRICE: Free

WEBSITE: facebook.com/bahswi

EMAIL: brooklynhistory@msn.com

CONTACT PERSON: Susan McCalllum

Our Annual Open House will be held on Saturday, October, 13, from 1-4 pm at the Brooklyn Community Building in the lower level. Our guest this year is Professor Carrie A. Meyer from George Mason University. She will be giving a presentation of her book, "Letters from the Boys, World War I Soldiers Write Home", starting at 1:30 pm.

Meyer collected letters from three Green County newspapers and combined the letters into a unique narrative telling the stories of several Green County boys and what they saw, from preparing for war, to life among French families near the front, to the terror of the battlefield. Please help us preserve Brooklyn and the surrounding area's history. Refreshments will be served.