media release: The village of Brooklyn is gearing up for a vibrant community celebration with the inaugural Autumn Harvest Festival on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 10 AM until 1 PM at Legion Park. This family-friendly event will highlight local farmers, artisans, and community members, offering a fun-filled day of activities for all ages.

The festival will provide a fantastic opportunity to meet and support local farmers while enjoying a variety of engaging activities, including:

Produce Judging & Taste Tests – Sample and celebrate the best of this season’s harvest.

Food Trucks – Enjoy delicious local eats throughout the day.

Community Art Project – Contribute to a collaborative piece celebrating our village.

Kids’ Activities – Storytime, an educational scavenger hunt, and more fun for young festival-goers.

“This festival is all about bringing our community together to celebrate the incredible local farms and producers that make Brooklyn special,” said event organizer Ashley Leavy. “We want to create an engaging space where people can connect with their food, learn about local agriculture, and simply enjoy a beautiful day together.”

Participating Businesses & Organizations:

Bad Art Co

Brooklyn Barn

Cox Hill Farm

Creative Confections

Desert Willow Rescue

Farm 42

Green Haven Gardens

Scandi Blooms

The Farmhouse

Whipoorwill Floral

Yellow Dog Produce

Brooklyn Area Chamber of Commerce

Village of Brooklyn

The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend. Whether you're a long-time supporter of local agriculture or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, the Autumn Harvest Festival promises something for everyone.

The Brooklyn Autumn Harvest Festival is a community-driven event designed to support and promote local farmers, businesses, and artisans while fostering a greater appreciation for sustainable agriculture and seasonal traditions. Sponsored by the Brooklyn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Check out our online brochure for more information! https://www.canva.com/design/ DAGiLRDOzL0/g5Lp9NRRsgv-ZcDH- aoQew/view