Brooks Wheelan

7 pm on 7/10 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 7/11-12. $26-$7.50.

media release: Brooks originally hails from Iowa where he attended the University of Iowa. In 2015, he released his debut album This Is Cool, Right?, which hit #1 on the iTunes charts and was included on PASTE Magazine’s 10 Best Comedy Albums of 2015 list. His television credits include HBO’s Girls, Comedy Central’s The Half Hour, @Midnight, Adam Devine’s House Party, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Myers, MTV’s Ridiculousness and TBS’ CONAN. He was a writer and cast member on Season 39 of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Rolling Stone named Brooks as one the Top 45 Acts of Bonnaroo 2014. In 2012 he hit the comedy scene in stride when he was invited to perform at the New York Comedy Festival as a part of Comedy Central’s Top 10 Comics to Watch, and was a breakout performer as a new face at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. Other festival appearances include SXSW, Sasquatch, Austin’s Moontower Comedy Festival, Portland’s Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Comedy Central South Beach Comedy Festival. Brooks currently lives in Los Angeles and can be seen headlining colleges and clubs throughout the US.