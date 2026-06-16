media release: Through the month of July, Broom Street Theater (BST) is introducing programming facilitated by BST members and frequent collaborators. Ranging from acting workshops, experimental music, and sketch comedy, Member Whimsy is a smorgasbord of delight and inspiration fueled by the many artists living in our midst.

Come to as many events as you like. Each night will be different. All events are free.

Sunday, July 5 at 2 PM: Broom Street Elders Panel Discussion.