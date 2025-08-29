Broom Street Theater Auditions

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: We are seeking works-in-progress from performance artists of all disciplines! Whether your piece is fully formed or just a spark of an idea, we want to see it.

Auditions: August 29th & 30th, 6–8 PM at Broom Street Theater (1119 Williamson St). Performances will be November 7 – 23, Thurs-Sun

Info

608-244-8338
