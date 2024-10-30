media release: Brother Jefferson is fronted by singer, composer & entertainer Jeff Chapman, who has been performing live since the mid-1970’s. Including being involved in the tradition that is the St. Louis Blues music scene, Brother Jefferson’s music is best described as Americana Blues & Southern Soul. Brother Jefferson’s songs tell the stories of the common man with original lyrics and music that touch the heart, soul, & mind while the best way to experience this band is their dynamic live show!