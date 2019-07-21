press release: Brother Love Music Festival is excited to announce a Sunday Fun Day at Belleville Library Park in Belleville, WI. With Amazing Food, Beer, and tons of great local music...you can't go wrong. Guaranteed to be a great time and raise money for a great cause, the Belleville School District Food Program, getting food to the kids who need it every day including on the weekend. Come celebrate the day with us, you will be glad you did.

Performers: 6 Bands and a Comedy Show

Squirrel Gravy (Bluegrass)

Alex Simmons (Singer/Songwriter)

Frenchtown Band (Classic Country)

Trivial Pleasure (Skate Punk)

Ghosts In The Room (Americana)

Comedy Show

Reloaded (Rock/Country/Pop) http://www.reloadedbandrocks. com/home.html