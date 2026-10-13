Brown Paws Dog Rescue Adoptions
-
PetSmart-West 8210 Plaza Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Brown Paws Rescue will be at Subaru East with our adorable adoptable pups on Saturday October 24, from 1-4pm!
Subaru is donating $100 towards each adoption fee for this event!! we'll accept pre-approved applications leading up to event! watch for A Subaru app posted early October!
Subaru also donates a stuffed toys for adoptions that day
Info
PetSmart-West 8210 Plaza Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Special Interests