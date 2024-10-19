Brown Paws Rescue Adoptions

media release: Don Miller Subaru East is transforming their showroom for a community adoption event to help pets find loving homes, along with sponsoring a $12,000 grant to Brown Paws Rescue. Many dogs will be available for adoption at the event, which will also feature raffles and giveaways. Community members are invited to stop by and bring their pets.

The event is part of the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, where Don Miller Subaru East joins over 630 Subaru retailers nationwide, providing more than $3 million in critical funding to local animal shelters.* These grants, administered by the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), help cover costs like veterinary care and adoption preparation.

This is the fourth year Don Miller Subaru East has partnered with Brown Paws Rescue, reflecting the retailer’s commitment to the local community, which also includes partnerships with organizations like Sunshine Place, UW Health Carbone Cancer Center, Carl Sandburg Elementary School, and more.

*The ASPCA will administer funding to the partner through a grant on behalf of the retailer prior to October, so the shelter can use the funding throughout the month of October in honor of Subaru Loves Pets.

WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 2 – 4 p.m., Don Miller Subaru East, 5401 High Crossing Blvd., Madison, WI 53718