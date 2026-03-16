Brown Paws Rescue Fundraiser

media release: Have a beer and play some pinball and help the Kickback support one of our favorite causes—Brown Paws Rescue!

Sunday, April 26 (3-6 PM): Special event where $1 from every pint sold during this time will also go to Brown Paws Rescue.

Brown Paws Rescue is working with their fosters to bring some adoptable dogs to the event!

Come grab a beer, play some pinball, and help us support this amazing cause!

Tuesday, April 21 – Sunday, April 26: One pinball table designated for Brown Paws Rescue, with 100% of its earnings going directly to the organization.