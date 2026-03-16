Brown Paws Rescue Fundraiser

to

The Kickback, Middleton 7622 Lisa Lane, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Have a beer and play some pinball and help the Kickback support one of our favorite causes—Brown Paws Rescue!

Sunday, April 26 (3-6 PM): Special event where $1 from every pint sold during this time will also go to Brown Paws Rescue. 

Brown Paws Rescue is working with their fosters to bring some adoptable dogs to the event!

Come grab a beer, play some pinball, and help us support this amazing cause!

Tuesday, April 21 – Sunday, April 26: One pinball table designated for Brown Paws Rescue, with 100% of its earnings going directly to the organization.

Info

The Kickback, Middleton 7622 Lisa Lane, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - Brown Paws Rescue Fundraiser - 2026-04-26 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brown Paws Rescue Fundraiser - 2026-04-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brown Paws Rescue Fundraiser - 2026-04-26 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brown Paws Rescue Fundraiser - 2026-04-26 15:00:00 ical