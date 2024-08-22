Brownie's Puppy Parade

media release: Attention Pet Parents and Families!

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, in partnership with Downtown Madison, and with support of the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, invites families and pet parents to Lisa Link Peace Park (452 State Street) for a Puppy Parade and author event.

Activities will commence at Lisa Link Peace Park at 6pm with a short parade down the State Street pedestrian mall. Dogs and children of all ages are welcome, and pups are encouraged to dress to the (K-)9s.

Following the parade, pups and families are invited to hear author Kelly Nelson read from her new children's book, Brownie the War Dog: Veteran's Best Friend, published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press. Books will be available for purchase during an author signing.

Brownie was a family dog who was called to serve in World War II. After his service, he returned to his family in King, Wisconsin, where he became a beloved mascot and friend to veterans at the veterans’ home in King. Brownie was buried with military honors in the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery there.