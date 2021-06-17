Bruce Bengston

Holy Name Heights Chapel 702 S. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series at Holy Name Chapel, 702 South High Point Road in Madison, Wisconsin

Join us in the beautiful air-conditioned chapel of Holy Name Heights for organ recitals offered by some of the Midwest’s finest organists, on the Schmelzer Memorial Organ.

All programs begin at 7 p.m. Free admission (freewill offering).

Info

Music
608-821-3080
