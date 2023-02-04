× Expand Jaret Schroeder A pipe organ. The pipe organ at St. Paul's Catholic Student Center.

media release: Saint Paul's is hosting an Organ Concert! This concert will be held in the Catholic Student Center's Chapel on February 4, 2023. This event is for everyone who would like to come. A variety of music during the program will display what the organ at Saint Paul’s has to share. Bruce Bengtson, our renowned guest artist, will present the music of Bach, Krebs, Guilmant and Langlais. You will also be able to submit your favorite hymn

Organ concert is at 6:15 pm, after Saturday Mass. A reception follows at 7 pm. Admission is free. Good will offerings will go to support Saint Paul's. Please RSVP by January 28 in order that we may anticipate your presence.

P.S. When you RSVP, you can request your favorite hymn from the St. Michael’s hymnal. Requests can also be made at the start of the event. Your favorite hymn may be played during the recital!