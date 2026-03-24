Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

× Expand Tristan Williams A close-up of Bruce Hornsby. Bruce Hornsby

2026 Indigo Park Tour

2024 Isthmus Pick: The guy who reintroduced piano to the pop charts in 1986 with “The Way It Is” and “Mandolin Rain” has gone through many phases in a career that includes fronting both the Range and the Noisemakers, as well as forays into bluegrass, jazz and classical music. He also played more than 100 shows with the Grateful Dead between 1988 and Jerry Garcia’s death in 1995. Hornsby will be back in Madison this time to continue celebrating the 25th anniversary of 1998’s Spirit Trail — his sixth album and one that has become a fan favorite over the years. As a bonus, each ticketholder will receive a copy of the three-CD “25th Anniversary Edition” of Spirit Trail at the show.