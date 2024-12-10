Bruce Katz Band

media release: Bruce Katz is an award-winning keyboard player who has spent years playing with greats like Delbert McClinton, Ronnie Earl and Gregg Allman. A 30 year veteran of the music business, Katz has released 10 albums as leader of his own band. He has appeared on over 70 albums by other artists and toured with many others. His resume includes work with the likes of Ronnie Earl, John Hammond, Delbert McClinton, Gregg Allman, Duke Robillard, Little Milton, Maria Muldaur, Jimmy Witherspoon, Paul Rishell, Mighty Sam McClain, Debbie Davies and David “Fathead” Newman. Bruce is a ten time BMA nominee. In 2019, Katz was awarded the Blues Music Award for Best Acoustic Album for Journeys To The Heart Of The Blues with Joe Louis Walker and Giles Robson.