Bruce Landay
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join local author, Bruce Landay, as he talks about his new near future military political thriller, Electromagnetic Assault. Bruce will read an excerpt from the novel, discuss his writing process for his books and weekly Substack column, and answer audience questions. Books will be available for purchase following the program. You can learn more about him on his author website https://brucelanday.com.
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Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Books