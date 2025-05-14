Bruce Molsky & Ale Möller

Sugar Maple Concert Series. $40 ($30 adv.)

media release:

Bruce Molsky:

Grammy-nominated, described as “an absolute master” (No Depression), Molsky transports audiences to another time and place, with his authentic and personal interpretations of rarities from the Southern Appalachian songbook and other musical traditions from around the globe. Best known for his work on the fiddle, Bruce’s banjo, guitar and his distinctive, powerful vocals also resonate with listeners. His combination of technical virtuosity and relaxed conversational wit makes a concert hall feel like an intimate front porch gathering.

​"Molsky is easily one of the nation's most talented fiddlers...he transports you ... geographically, historically, and most of all emotionally" — Mother Jones

Ale Möller:

Multiple Grammy Award - winner, Ale Möller creates his own musical universe. Regardless of the genre, Ale Möller works his way into the source code of the music he encounters and he obtains an almost unique legendary status for how he expanded the concept of folk and traditional music for decades.

He has received both royal medals and the Swedish government's Export Honor Award and is an internationally recognized artist with star status worldwide. In 2014, he was awarded the former Beatles producer George Martin's prestigious Sir George Martin Music Award. He has collaborated with most of the Swedish symphony- and chamber orchestras, and has been an ”Artist in Residence" at the concert halls in Gävle and Vara. Ale has written music for films and countless theater performances.