Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

media release: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States, including a show at Fiserv Forum on March 7, 2023. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016. Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. CT.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on July 27. If tickets remain, a general onsale for all fans begins the same day at 3 p.m. CT with no code required.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen. Fans can register now through Sunday, July 17 for their chance to buy tickets on July 27.

Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's 'Letter To You' (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards.

For more information, please visit brucespringsteen.net