media release: On January 3, 2025, not only will MadFolk be having its first concert of the year, but it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary/birthday by giving back to the Madison community.

MadFolk will be hosting a concert that will be free for all current MadFolk members. For those who are not a member, you may purchase a ticket ($15) and your gift will be a FREE membership to MadFolk for a year! We will have cake and the music we have chosen for this event is local musicians Bruised Orange.

The Madison-based John Prine tribute band Bruised Orange will perform at 7 pm on January 3 at the North Street Cabaret in recognition of the Madison Folk Music Society’s 50th anniversary.

John Prine’s music has inspired generations of musicians for more than 50 years, including the bandmates in Bruised Orange, Liz Stattelman-Scanlan, Tina Thompson, Colin Bazsali and Jeff Burkhart. Liz and Tina played together for many years in the Oak Street Ramblers; Colin and Jeff played together in the Barley Brothers, Cajun Strangers, and the Dirty Shirts, who Liz joined in 2019 to perform two classic Gram Parsons records at several live shows. Now, the four long-time friends perform together for the first time in celebration of the musical legacy of one of the best songwriters of our time, John Prine.

The band started last year as a collaboration between Jeff and Chuck Bayuk, who worked with Liz on a set of John Prine songs earlier this year. Sadly, Chuck passed away in October, and he never got to play these songs with the rest of the band. The January show will honor Chuck by including the songs he selected but wasn’t able to perform. “Chuck opened my eyes to a whole bunch of John’s songs that I’d never considered playing, like Blue Umbrella and Long Monday,” said Jeff. “Chuck was an amazing singer and interpreter of John’s songs, so our goal is to play them with the heart and soul that Chuck brought to them.”