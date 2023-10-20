RSVP for Brunching with Purpose

media release: CAC’s Drag Brunch Extravaganza: Friday, October 27, 10AM - 2PM, @ Barnwood Events, Madison. Register by Oct. 20.

Join us for our Drag Brunch Fundraiser on Friday, October 27th. Enjoy dazzling performances by Bryanna Banx$, Bianca Lynn Breeze, Princess Janelza, and Setareh Ouellet, delicious brunch, and bid on unique items to support CAC's mission.

At the heart of our mission lies a commitment to fostering thriving communities, where every individual has the opportunity to flourish and succeed. Brunching with Purpose: CAC's Drag Brunch Extravaganza is more than just an event; it's a vibrant celebration of diversity, unity, and positive change. By blending the artistry of drag performances with the warmth of a communal brunch, we aim to create an experience that not only uplifts spirits but also supports our vital work in South Central Wisconsin.

With this event, we strive to bring attention to the stories often unheard and the struggles often unseen. The laughter and glitter of the drag performances remind us that every person deserves to express their true selves without fear. The funds raised through the silent auction and your generous participation directly fuel CAC's initiatives, from housing the homeless to providing essential resources to offering opportunities for growth and empowerment.

Join us in making a statement - that we are a community dedicated to shaping a brighter future for all. Your presence, your support, and your participation in this event mark a commitment to fostering positive change in our neighborhoods. With your partnership, we will continue to build bridges, break barriers, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.