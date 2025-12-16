Bryan Alan Piper, Matt Logan, Sarah the Red, Zach Jacoby
Keystone Grill, Cambridge 206 W. Main St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
media release: Local songwriters perform their original songs, and tell the stories behind them in a traditional writers-round style.
As this is more of showcase style performance, we politely request no loud conversation and any extra noise be kept to a minimum.
This is a chance to be part of a more intimate musical setting. Original music and songwriting enthusiasts are encouraged to attend but all are welcome, and of course open to the public